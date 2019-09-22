|
STARCHER, James Allen 59 of Belleair, FL passed away at home Sept. 12, 2019 with his loving wife of 22 years Char Buck-Starcher by his side. Jim is survived by his father, H. Lee Starcher and stepmother, Arlene Starcher of Punta Gorda, FL; his sister, Kristen (Eric) Johnson of LaGrange, Ohio; aunt, Lorena Starcher of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and too many friends and relatives to mention. He was predeceased by his mother, Anna Starcher. Jim was a Construction Superintendent for 30 years and loved flying, cooking, and remodeling homes with his wife Char. They also loved the beach and spent many good times there. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you wish to post a tribute, please visit: Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019