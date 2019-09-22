Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for James Starcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Starcher


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Starcher Obituary
STARCHER, James Allen 59 of Belleair, FL passed away at home Sept. 12, 2019 with his loving wife of 22 years Char Buck-Starcher by his side. Jim is survived by his father, H. Lee Starcher and stepmother, Arlene Starcher of Punta Gorda, FL; his sister, Kristen (Eric) Johnson of LaGrange, Ohio; aunt, Lorena Starcher of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and too many friends and relatives to mention. He was predeceased by his mother, Anna Starcher. Jim was a Construction Superintendent for 30 years and loved flying, cooking, and remodeling homes with his wife Char. They also loved the beach and spent many good times there. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you wish to post a tribute, please visit: Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now