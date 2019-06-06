KOVACS, James Steven
55, of Lutz, passed away May 28, 2019. He was a foodie who loved his family, motorcycles, and old cars. He joins his daughter, Rachel Michelle and brother, Tracy Kovacs in heaven. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Tammy Kovacs; son, James S. Kovacs; daughter, Kristen (Boaz) Hami; stepdaughter, Jessica (Zac) Newsome; mother, Patricia DeMuth; father, James I. Kovacs; sisters, Jennifer Kovacs and Chrissy Kovacs-Bane; two grandchildren. Visitation will be 10-11 am, with a service at 11 am, all Saturday, June 8, at Michels Lundquist Funeral Home Chapel, 5228 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey. Vinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019