TAYLOR, James P. of Palm Harbor FL died August 13, 2019. He was born on March 29, 1930 in Watertown, NY to Ambrose and Mary. He served in the Korean War, for the U.S. Army, from 1952 to 1954. He started Taylor Brothers Painting and Sandblasting with brothers, Vernon and Thomas. He is survived by sons, Daniel (Lor), Ryan (Tristin), Scott (Maegen); daughter, April Young; four grandchildren; and a great- grandson; sisters, Margaret Sexton, Katherine Johnson (Donald); and many nieces and nephews. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 30 at noon at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Palm Harbor, FL. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019