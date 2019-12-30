Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James THORPE. View Sign Service Information Eternal Cremation Services 120 Patricia Ave. Dunedin , FL 34698 (727)-804-1702 Service 2:30 PM Stratford Court Palm Harbor , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

THORPE, Dr. James F. Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Cincinnati, died at age 93 on December 24, 2019. Dr. Thorpe attended Central Fairmont Grade School, Western Hills High School, and the University of Cincinnati. During the Second World War he served in the Infantry and Signal Corps on the island of Okinawa. In 1947, Dr. Thorpe enrolled in the College of Engineering at the University of Cincinnati under the GI Bill of Rights. He co-oped at the E.W. Buschman Com pany where he designed conveyors and other materials handling systems. He graduated with the Degree of Mechanical Engineer in 1952. Then he decided to pursue graduate studies at the University of Kentucky where he received the Degree of Master of Sciences in 1955. This further graduate work then continued at the University of Pittsburgh under a Fellowship in Nuclear Engineering sponsored by Westinghouse Electric Corporation. While working as a Nuclear Engineer at the Bettis Atomic Laboratory in Pittsburgh, he received his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh in 1960. At Westinghouse he was an instructor in the Reactor Engineering Schools for Admiral Rickover's young ensigns who were involved with nuclear submarine propulsion. He also received several patent awards for his designs of optical systems used in reactor experimental work. He then spent the next 35 years as a professor and consultant at the University of Kentucky and at the University of Cincinnati where he was the Mechanical Engineering Department Head for ten years. He continued to teach engineering students at UC each summer for twelve years after retiring in 1992. Ten of his engineering related abstract paintings hang in the College of Engineering hallways at UC. In 1987 Dr. Thorpe received the Fred Merryfield award for excellence in teaching Engineering Design from the American Society of Engineering Education and he also was the recipient of several student awards for his teaching efforts. Under his direction, student design teams at UC received National Awards through most of the 1980s. Dr. Thorpe also had a great affection for, and appreciation of, his Central Fairmont Grade School. In 2005 he established the Buford Conley Awards in honor of the only black student attending this school during the 1930s. These annual awards were to be made to the school's outstanding graduate and teacher. During his professional career Dr. Thorpe served as a consultant to over 100 companies, law firms and major corporations and he was a founding member of the Design Engineering and Law Committee of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He also authored, and co-authored, several engineering text books and some 100 technical papers and reports in the areas of Engineering, Physics and Mathematics. In 1964 he received national recognition for his paper on Newton's Laws of Motion which was published in the American Journal of Physics. After he retired from teaching he turned to painting as a hobby and created some 200 acrylic paintings including Still Life, Landscape and Abstract Expressionist paintings. He also created bas relief and other sculptures from plywood, found objects and palm fronds. In the year 2002 he wrote his autobiography. Dr. Thorpe was predeceased by his brother, Jack Thorpe. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Sarah Thorpe; his sister, Jean Farmer; his son, Tom Thorpe, his son, Bob Thorpe and wife, Danielle, and his daughter, Janet Kissel and husband, Gerard. The family wishes to thank the many friends and family who loved and cared for him during his last few months. A service will be held on Saturday, January 4, at 2:30 pm, at Stratford Court in Palm Harbor, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33760.

