"Jim" 55, formerly of Clearwater, died on March 12, 2019 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, PA after an extended illness. He was born in Warren, PA to the late Harry and Marjorie Danielson, grew up in Clearwater, and moved to Barnes, PA about a decade ago. He worked as a cook, the assistant manager of a citrus packing plant, a deckhand on commercial fishing boats, a materials testing technician with several road builders, and a senior construction inspector with the Florida Department of Transportation.He enjoyed boating, skiing, diving, and saltwater fishing, and was a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is survived by a daughter, Melissa Danielson of Tarpon Springs; granddaughter, Lilly Senoren; two brothers, Jay Billstone of Lander, PA, and Richard Danielson of Clearwater; and eight nieces and nephews.

DANIELSON, James Timothy"Jim" 55, formerly of Clearwater, died on March 12, 2019 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, PA after an extended illness. He was born in Warren, PA to the late Harry and Marjorie Danielson, grew up in Clearwater, and moved to Barnes, PA about a decade ago. He worked as a cook, the assistant manager of a citrus packing plant, a deckhand on commercial fishing boats, a materials testing technician with several road builders, and a senior construction inspector with the Florida Department of Transportation.He enjoyed boating, skiing, diving, and saltwater fishing, and was a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is survived by a daughter, Melissa Danielson of Tarpon Springs; granddaughter, Lilly Senoren; two brothers, Jay Billstone of Lander, PA, and Richard Danielson of Clearwater; and eight nieces and nephews. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2019

