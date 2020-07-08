1/1
PRINCE, James Tucker 88, of Tampa, went to be with his Lord early Monday morning on July 6, 2020. A graveside service will be held 10:30 am Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Florida National Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen E. Prince; daughter, Debra J. Prince; son, Hugh S. Prince II and grandson, Joel C. Prince. James leaves behind three sons, James T. Prince Jr., Marcus Linton Prince, Thomas Wayne Prince; brother, William Hugh Prince; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. James retired from General Electric after many years of service. His hobbies as a young man, he enjoyed flying airplanes with his brother, Hugh Prince. He devoted his life to Christ, loved to make and read books, was a good husband to his wife, Helen and provider for his family. He will be greatly missed and will rest in God's Hands.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Florida National Cemetery
