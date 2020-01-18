James VAN SCOYOC

VAN SCOYOC, James 72, passed away from cancer on Dec. 20, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Rexanna; a daughter, Jacquline; two sons, Douglas and Rex; six grandchildren; five brothers; four sisters; and extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. James was well known for being an honest, expert mechanic and for his willingness to help anyone in need. A Celebration of Life will be held at his home for friends and family on Feb. 1.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
