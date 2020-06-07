VANDERBECK, James E. 75, passed away June 3, 2020. He is survived by two daughters, Nicole (Mike) Alstott and Michelle (Alex) Sandoval; his brothers, Thomas F. Vanderbeck, Patrick (Debbie) Vanderbeck; four grandchildren, Griffin Alstott, Michaela Sandoval, Hannah Alstott and Lexie Alstott; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his loving wife, MaryLou Wemple Vanderbeck. Mass will be held on June 13 at The Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle, 5815 5th Avenue No. St. Petersburg FL 33710 at 10 am. Interment will be held privately by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760.



