James VANDERBECK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VANDERBECK, James E. 75, passed away June 3, 2020. He is survived by two daughters, Nicole (Mike) Alstott and Michelle (Alex) Sandoval; his brothers, Thomas F. Vanderbeck, Patrick (Debbie) Vanderbeck; four grandchildren, Griffin Alstott, Michaela Sandoval, Hannah Alstott and Lexie Alstott; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his loving wife, MaryLou Wemple Vanderbeck. Mass will be held on June 13 at The Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle, 5815 5th Avenue No. St. Petersburg FL 33710 at 10 am. Interment will be held privately by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
The Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc. - Newfane
2670 Main Street
Newfane, NY 14108
1-716-778-7022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
June 6, 2020
Michelle, My deepest condolences to you and your family
Felicia Mitchell
Coworker
June 6, 2020
My deepest condolences to you Nicole and all your family! May you find comfort and peace knowing your parents are together and watching over you all! XO- Clara Ferriolo
Clara Ferriolo
Friend
June 6, 2020
My deepest condolences to this beautiful family. May our great Lord almighty give this family the strength & wisdom during this heartbreaking time. May Mike SIP
Nancy Morales
Friend
June 5, 2020
Nicole and Shelley, Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remember all the good times . May God be with you both through these hard times.
Debra Vanderbeck
Family
June 5, 2020
Nicole and Shelli We will miss your dad so much And he will forever be in our hearts. May he Rest In Peace ❤
Carol & Don Bariteau
Friend
June 5, 2020
Jockey Road gang the Vanderbecks and the Raetzs another link in the chain has been broken. My thoughts and love to Tom Pat their family and of course Jim's daughters. I have known Jim and his brothers for all my life
Ron Raetz
Friend
June 5, 2020
So very sorry Shelly for the loss of your parents in such a short time. May time & your wonderful memories help to heal your heart. May you find comfort in knowing they are together again forever in heaven and they will always be with you. Love you my dear sweet friend. Many hugs to you & your family. Love Shannon & family.
Shannon Bridges-Forlini
Friend
June 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss Nicole and Shelly may your mom and dad Rest In Peace .
ARLENE RICE
Friend
June 4, 2020
Nicole and Shelly so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing and losing your Mom less than 2 months ago. Words cannot express the sadness I feel for you all. At least they are together again.
Kathy Horanburg
Friend
June 4, 2020
Condolences to the family. Rest In Peace Jim.
Ray Smith
Classmate
June 4, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jims passing. Sending love to all of you.
Kathleen Loeffert Hawkes
Friend
June 4, 2020
So very sorry for your loss! Sending my condolences and prayers for the family!
Susan Stolzenberg
Friend
June 4, 2020
Sorry for your loss ,Mary Lou and family, Prayers.
James Brown
Friend
June 4, 2020
So sad to hear of Jims passing. Prayers b for the repose of his soul .
Charleen Williams
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved