CASTAÑO, James W. USAF
(Ret.) 93, of Tampa, passed away peacefully May 27, 2019. James was a Tampa native. He had a paper route that covered West Tampa. James attended Jefferson High School and while attending he worked as a bell hop at the Floridan Hotel. James left high school to enlist in the U.S. Navy and served in WWII and continued his service in the Navy for another 12 years. He earned the honor as All Navy Boxing and Basketball. He was able to box Joe Louis in an exhibition match. He later transitioned into the USAF and retired as a SMSgt after serving in Vietnam. He was awarded the Air Metal in WWII and Bronze Star Vietnam. Following his service in the military, James was able to finish his education by receiving a GED and a Bachelor's from the University of Tampa. James is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Castano; son, Mark; sisters, Lillian, Patricia, Catherine, and Margaret; brothers, Joseph and William. He is survived by children, Margaret (David) Miller, James (Paula) Castano, Mary (Jeff) Recker; sister, Evelyn Rodriguez; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a loving a dedicated father. Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 9-10 am, at Christ the King, 821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33609, with a funeral service to begin at 10 am. Interment will take place 1:30 pm, at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park.
www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 30, 2019