James W. CASTAÑO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. CASTAÑO.
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL
33609
(813)-876-2421
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ the King
821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King
821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CASTAÑO, James W. USAF

(Ret.) 93, of Tampa, passed away peacefully May 27, 2019. James was a Tampa native. He had a paper route that covered West Tampa. James attended Jefferson High School and while attending he worked as a bell hop at the Floridan Hotel. James left high school to enlist in the U.S. Navy and served in WWII and continued his service in the Navy for another 12 years. He earned the honor as All Navy Boxing and Basketball. He was able to box Joe Louis in an exhibition match. He later transitioned into the USAF and retired as a SMSgt after serving in Vietnam. He was awarded the Air Metal in WWII and Bronze Star Vietnam. Following his service in the military, James was able to finish his education by receiving a GED and a Bachelor's from the University of Tampa. James is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Castano; son, Mark; sisters, Lillian, Patricia, Catherine, and Margaret; brothers, Joseph and William. He is survived by children, Margaret (David) Miller, James (Paula) Castano, Mary (Jeff) Recker; sister, Evelyn Rodriguez; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a loving a dedicated father. Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 9-10 am, at Christ the King, 821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33609, with a funeral service to begin at 10 am. Interment will take place 1:30 pm, at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park.

www.blountcurrymacdill.com

logo
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 30, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II bullet Bronze Star
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details