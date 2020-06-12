James Waite
1959 - 2020
WAITE, James R. "Pop" 60 years old, born July 25, 1959, passed June 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl of Spring Hill FL; Son of Charles and Dorothy Waite (deceased); Children; Dean Strawcutter wife Jessica Carufel, Spring Hill, FL., Chaz Lewis New Albany, In. Stacey Jo Bankes, Bloomberg, PA. Daughter- in-law; Amanda Lewis, Bartow, FL. Siblings; Eddie Waite (Susan), Marlene Wade (Ray) all of Erie PA; 11 grandchildren; one great- grandchild; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Service to be held at Downing Funeral Home 6-8 pm, June 13, 2020, 7254 Highpoint Blvd., Brooksville FL. 34613 Downing Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
