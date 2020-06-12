Or Copy this URL to Share

WAITE, James R. "Pop" 60 years old, born July 25, 1959, passed June 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl of Spring Hill FL; Son of Charles and Dorothy Waite (deceased); Children; Dean Strawcutter wife Jessica Carufel, Spring Hill, FL., Chaz Lewis New Albany, In. Stacey Jo Bankes, Bloomberg, PA. Daughter- in-law; Amanda Lewis, Bartow, FL. Siblings; Eddie Waite (Susan), Marlene Wade (Ray) all of Erie PA; 11 grandchildren; one great- grandchild; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Service to be held at Downing Funeral Home 6-8 pm, June 13, 2020, 7254 Highpoint Blvd., Brooksville FL. 34613 Downing Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store