WELLS, James Raymond "Jim" 83, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed from this life on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Halifax Health of Daytona. Jim had owned and operated a State Farm Agency in Clearwater for 40 years, having retired in 2015. Jim was also an avid pilot.