McGUIRT, James William III
graduated to Eternal Life on June 16, 2019 in Tampa, FL. How this exceptional man was loved by so many throughout the world. He was born in Tampa, August 24, 1943 to Jim and Betty McGuirt. He graduated from Plant High in 1961. Jim establish a well known musical group called The Satellites while attending Plant High School. After attending FSU, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was assigned to the Air Force Security Service serving in Misawa, Japan and Peshawar, Pakistan on the U-2 project. It was in Pakistan that he met is wife of 53 years. He spent the majority of his career in Law Enforcement and retired as the Investigative Manager of the State of Florida DBPR. His greatest love besides his family was his music. He was a multi-talented musician, proficient percussionist, guitarist and vocalist. His band, The Satellites, were well known throughout Florida and backed up many well-known musical stars. When he was not found with a guitar in his hand, or grandchild in his arms, he had his fishing pole instead. A man who loved his family, country and friends; truly a wonderful man. Many friends will cherish their memories of him, but he will be deeply cherished and missed by his wife, Patti; son, Jimmy; daughter, Kelly and husband, Corey; daughter, Michelle; his grandchildren, Todd, Kaleb, Kylee, Ty, Alaire, James (V), Liam, Blake, Malia; sister, Lin and husband, Win Weber; Brant, Whitney and son by love, Kevin.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019