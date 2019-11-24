James WRIGHT

Service Information
Brandon Cremation & Funeral Services
621 North Parsons Avenue
Brandon, FL
33510
(813)-654-4400
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Brandon Baptist Tabernacle
1118 N. Parsons Avenue
Brandon, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Brandon Baptist Tabernacle
1118 N. Parsons Avenue
Brandon, FL
View Map
Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
View Map
Obituary
WRIGHT, James Eugene 64, of Valrico, entered the gates of Heaven November 21, 2019 after a two year battle with Cancer. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Joyce; two sons, Jeremie and Joshua (Rachel); a sister, Leslie; and his pride and joy, his granddaughter, Maggie. He also leaves many more friends and family. Services will be Monday, November 25, at Brandon Baptist Tabernacle, 1118 N. Parsons Avenue, Brandon, FL 33510. Visitation 9:30-10:30 am, with Funeral Service at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at 1:30 pm, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, with well deserved full military honors.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019
