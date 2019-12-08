Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James ZEHE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ZEHE, James J. 97, of St. Petersburg, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019 at home. Born on Aug. 26, 1922 in Ashland, WI, he was one of eight children and the son of the late Lillian P. Vanark and Leonard H. Zehe. He was retired Army and served in World War II, he married the love of his life Charlotte on Valentine's Day 1942 and they built a life of love and laughter together. He is survived by children, James Zehe Jr. (Nikki), Buford, GA, Robert Zehe (Linda), Cartersville, GA, Laura Zehe, St. Petersburg, FL; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Charlotte Brown Zehe; his daughters, Patricia Ann Nidiffer in 2019, Jacalyn Lee Zehe in 2011; grandson, James Earl Nidiffer in 1987; and his siblings. Per his wishes, no service will be held. Donations can be made in his name to: SPCA of Tampa Bay.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019

