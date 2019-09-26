Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jameson BAKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BAKER, Jameson Joe 27, born March 20, 1992, affectionately called J, JayBee, and Jamie by his family and friends passed away September 19, 2019. He attended Grady Elementary School, Coleman Middle School, H.B. Plant High School, and Hillsborough Community College. Jameson loved God, his family, his friends, and his country. He adored animals, being outdoors, and playing sports. He treasured time with his siblings and friends whether it was playing basketball, cards, or many of the impromptu games fueled by Jameson's infectious and contagious laughter. He is survived by his parents, Holly and Jerry; his sisters, Jordan and Janae; his grandparents, Barbara and Joe Hudson; his aunt, Cheri Hudson; his uncle and aunt, Rob and Suzie Wahl; and his cousin, Philip Kidd. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11 am, this Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the The First Presbyterian Church of Tampa, 412 E. Zack Street, Tampa, FL 33602. There will be a reception at the Church immediately following the service.

