Jameson LUCIER
LUCIER, Jameson Hunter 27, was called home by his Lord and Savior with his loving parents by his side on November 12, 2020. A graduate of Florida Southern College, Hunter was the AGM for the National Champion Florida Tropics. He is preceded by his grandmothers, Julia Lucier and Mary Jean McAllister. He leaves behind his father and mother, James and Celeste Lucier; his brothers, Evan and Mason Lucier; his grandparents, Edward and Judy McAllister; and his uncles, aunts, and cousins. Celebration of Life will be held at Seffner Christian Academy, at 11 am on Saturday, Nov 21. Please contribute to https://www.gofundme.com/f/jameson-hunter-lucier-memorial-fund

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Seffner Christian Academy
