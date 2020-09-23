Jametric FACYSON

FACYSON, Jametric Darrell 24, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned September 19, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his loving parents, Nikitas McDougle and James D. Facyson; three brothers, Jamarion Ellis, Roquan Jackson, and James Facyson; paternal grandparents, Tony and Linda Johnson; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm at the funeral home. A Celebration of life with immediate family will take place on Saturday September 26. Final interment will be held September 30 11 am at Sarasota National Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



