1/1
Jametric FACYSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jametric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FACYSON, Jametric Darrell 24, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned September 19, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his loving parents, Nikitas McDougle and James D. Facyson; three brothers, Jamarion Ellis, Roquan Jackson, and James Facyson; paternal grandparents, Tony and Linda Johnson; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm at the funeral home. A Celebration of life with immediate family will take place on Saturday September 26. Final interment will be held September 30 11 am at Sarasota National Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved