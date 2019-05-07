|
WILLIS, Jamie R.
63, of Tampa, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 following an extended illness. Mr. Willis came to Tampa in 1981 from his native, Worcester, Massachusetts. He was among the founders of his family business, World of Lighting. Jamie was a musician playing bass in several rock bands in Massachusetts and enjoyed Scuba diving and powerboating. He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Willis. Survivors include his beloved wife of 32 years, Laura Willis; mother, Roslyn Willis; sons and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Bridget Willis and Joshua Scherdell; daughter, Casey Willis, granddaughter, Libby Rose Willis; and his brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Tamala Willis. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, 11 am at Segal Funeral Home, 3909 Henderson Blvd., Tampa. Interment will follow at Gan Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Research Center of Excellence, C/O FAU, Attention; Foundation Bldg. AD295, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Condolences may be expressed online at
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 7, 2019