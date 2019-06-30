Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
Jammie Anne FAIRCLOTH


1971 - 2019
Jammie Anne FAIRCLOTH Obituary
FAIRCLOTH, Jammie Anne

48, of Riverview, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Brian; sons, Andrew and Zachary Faircloth; father and stepmother, James and Pamela Watkins; sister, Jennifer Dick and maternal grandmother, Vera Bateman. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 am, Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Southern Funeral Care, 10510 Riverview Drive, Riverview, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. Please sign guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019
