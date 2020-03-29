HOLLINGSWORTH, Jan. P. 66, of Live Oak, died Monday, March 23, 2020, following a stroke. The national editor for Natural Awakenings Publishing Corp., Jan was an award-winning journalist and author. Her 1986 book, "Unspeakable Acts," chronicles the investigation that exposed the child-abuse crimes of two Miami day-care center operators and was made into a 1990 television movie. Her reporting specialties included complex issues related to the environment, politics, agriculture, medicine, health, and law. A former Valrico resident, she spent 14 years at The Tampa Tribune as a reporter and editor, receiving numerous honors, including the Environmental Writer of the Year from the Florida Wildlife Federation in 2003 and the Al Burt Award for thorough coverage of growth management from The 1000 Friends of Florida in 2000. A Miami native, Jan was a graduate of North Miami High School and the University of South Florida. She loved animals, the outdoors, long lunches with friends, writing and editing. She had a great heart and strongly faced illness and loss, especially the death of her only son, Will, in 2002 at the age of 23. A wrestler, Will had become addicted to GHB, a widely available drug marketed as a nutritional supplement. His psychosis and subsequent suicide led Jan on a crusade to educate other parents on the dangers of GHB. Her account of Will's struggles, "A Broken Mind" is available at the National Drug Prevention Alliance website. Jan moved to Live Oak in 2013 with her love of 22 years, Fred Fox. They enjoyed the tranquility of their horse farm and home and were always adding to their menagerie of dogs, cats, and horses. She will be remembered fondly by her many friends and journalism colleagues as well as other crusaders for children, animals, and the planet. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jan's memory would be appreciated at Grune Heidi Farm Rescue, www.gruneheidifarmrescue.org. Condolences can be shared at www.danielsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020