JACOBSON, Jan 82, of Safety Harbor, died peacefully Sunday, September 13, 2020 alongside her family. She is survived by her son, Ryan Jacobson and grandson, Dylan Jacobson. She was born in Peter-borough, England and relocated to Clearwater over 50 years ago. She worked as a self-employed hairdresser into her seventies. She lived a vibrant and active life that included travel, painting, tennis, yoga, and listening to jazz.



