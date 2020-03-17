Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jan KEPNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KEPNER, Jan Zemina passed away peacefully in her home in Tampa, Florida on March 11, 2020 at age 83. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Jan dedicated her life to selflessly taking care of others. She was a graduate of Florida State University with a degree in Social Services. She showed her love for children as both the owner of the Rocking Z Child Care Center on Hanley Road and as a teacher at Land of Learning on Sheldon Road. Wherever she went, she heard "Hello Ms. Jan." - from the generations of people whose lives she touched. When not sharing her love of learning with children, Jan busied herself by serving homeless veterans and volunteering at her church. She was never without a smile or the ability to put a positive spin on any situation. She is survived by her loving husband, David Kepner; her children, John Zemina (Cheryl), Peggy Rhew (Dave), David Zemina, and Stephanie Kosel (Vince); stepchildren, Barbara Riches (Rob), Renae Kepner, and David Kepner Jr.; grandchildren, Bryan Zemina (Dina Wyatt), Kristen Zemina-Mehlman (Andrew), Justin Larsen, Jordan Larsen, David Kepner III, Chloe Kepner, Zia Kepner, and Samantha Salazar Riches. The world lost a true angel, and Heaven is celebrating the homecoming of a beautiful child of God. We will truly miss Jan and look forward to seeing her again. A celebration of Jan's life will be held on March 21, at 1 pm, at the First Baptist Church of Oldsmar (650 Burbank Road, Oldsmar, FL 34677) In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .

