VAIL, Jan M. 73, of Concord, California, born in St. Petersburg, Florida April 13, 1946, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 after a long courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was a graduate of Boca Ciega High School and Florida State University. While at FSU, he became a proud brother of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He worked in the hospitality industry in Lake Tahoe, NV, he was a restaurateur in Tulsa, OK, conducted investment banking in London, commercial real estate ventures in Vietnam and the Philippines, all the while managing to father a wonderful family. He is predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Jane Vail and his first wife, Eileen. He is survived by his wife, Susan of Concord, CA; son, Jonas of Berlin, Germany; daughter, Jordan of San Francisco, CA; sisters, Patricia Vail-Jones of St. Charles, MO and Sue Vail-Webb of Raleigh, NC; and brother, Kirk Vail of Gulfport, FL. There will be a celebration of Jan's life Saturday, December 7, at Caddy's on Sunset Beach, Treasure Island at 5 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019