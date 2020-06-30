Jan WILCOX

WILCOX, Jan Robert "J. R." of Saint Petersburg, Florida went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 5, 2020. Jan was born in 1947 to the late Hobart C. Wilcox and Louise W. Wilcox of Saint Petersburg, Florida. He was a veteran of the US Coast Guard and a retiree of the St. Petersburg Times. Jan was an avid go-cart racer throughout his life. A member of the Saint Petersburg Dream Center until its closure and continued to serve his community through acts of kindness because of his love for Christ. He is was preceded in death by his wife, Linda D. Wilcox. Jan is survived by his sister, Beverly Buchan of Saint Petersburg, FL; his children, Juston (April) Wilcox of Oklahoma, Chandice (Charles) Young of Saint Petersburg, Florida; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Asher, Margo, Laci, Rylee, Jessica, Isabella, and Jaxton; nephew, Paul Buchan of Saint Petersburg, Florida. Jan will be put to rest next to his loving wife in Calvary Catholic Cemetery located in Clearwater, Florida 5233 118th Ave N, Clearwater, FL 33760 in the days to come.



