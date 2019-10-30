Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Brendan's Catholic Church
245 Dory Passage
Clearwater, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jana CARPENTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jana CARPENTER


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jana CARPENTER Obituary
CARPENTER, Jana Lynn On Oct. 27, 2019, Jana Carpenter passed away at home surrounded by family and prayer following a long and valiant battle against breast cancer. Jana was born on June 14, 1955 to Joe and Margaret Quatkemeyer. She grew up in St. Petersburg, FL and attended Notre Dame High School and University of FL, earning her BSN. She went on to earn her Masters in Public Health in Houston, TX. In 1981, she married her beloved husband, Jay Carpenter. She taught nursing at SPC until their family began to grow. Jana and Jay raised and homeschooled eight children together. Jana was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and educator. She fought tirelessly to end abortion and euthanasia, and co-founded a free medical clinic for uninsureds with her husband in 1995 (La Clinica Guadalupana). A woman of many talents, she wrote a weekly column for the local Beach Views paper for many years, and became a painter and artist later in life. She loved to water ski, hike in the North Carolina mountains, and spend time with her loved ones. She is survived by her husband and their eight living children, Cari Voor, Christa Wenk, Kelli Podraza, Jay, Mary, Anne-Marie, James, and Wade; her 16 grandchildren, her aunt, Kathryn Parker; and her cousin, Carol Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, John Paul. A gathering of friends will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 pm at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 693 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater, FL 33764. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Nov. 1 at 10:30 am at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, 245 Dory Passage, Clearwater, FL 33767.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now