CARPENTER, Jana Lynn On Oct. 27, 2019, Jana Carpenter passed away at home surrounded by family and prayer following a long and valiant battle against breast cancer. Jana was born on June 14, 1955 to Joe and Margaret Quatkemeyer. She grew up in St. Petersburg, FL and attended Notre Dame High School and University of FL, earning her BSN. She went on to earn her Masters in Public Health in Houston, TX. In 1981, she married her beloved husband, Jay Carpenter. She taught nursing at SPC until their family began to grow. Jana and Jay raised and homeschooled eight children together. Jana was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and educator. She fought tirelessly to end abortion and euthanasia, and co-founded a free medical clinic for uninsureds with her husband in 1995 (La Clinica Guadalupana). A woman of many talents, she wrote a weekly column for the local Beach Views paper for many years, and became a painter and artist later in life. She loved to water ski, hike in the North Carolina mountains, and spend time with her loved ones. She is survived by her husband and their eight living children, Cari Voor, Christa Wenk, Kelli Podraza, Jay, Mary, Anne-Marie, James, and Wade; her 16 grandchildren, her aunt, Kathryn Parker; and her cousin, Carol Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, John Paul. A gathering of friends will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 pm at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 693 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater, FL 33764. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Nov. 1 at 10:30 am at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, 245 Dory Passage, Clearwater, FL 33767.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 30, 2019