Jane BLAIS

BLAIS, Jane Ann Junod Hamel "Nanny" 77, passed away peacefully at her home, Sept. 4, 2020. She attended Northeast High Class of 1961, was a native of Rochester, NY, and longtime resident of St. Petersburg. She was a U.S. Postal Service retiree, and loved by many. Jane fought a long, hard battle with cancer. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and aunt. She is the last of six sibliings. Jane is survived by her daughters, MaryJane (Darryl) Soule and Paulette Hamel; grandchildren, Samantha (Joshua) Morse, Ashley Alanis, Kailee Soule, Nicholas Truglio, and Justin (Lisa) Soule; seven great-grand-children; many nieces and nephews. Her family and all who knew her will miss her dearly. Memorial Services to be determined, in Florida and New York.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
