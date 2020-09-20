Jane BLAIS

BLAIS, Jane Ann Junod Hamel "Nanny" 77, passed away peacefully at her home, Sept. 4, 2020. She attended Northeast High Class of 1961, was a native of Rochester, NY, and longtime resident of St. Petersburg. She was a U.S. Postal Service retiree, and loved by many. Jane fought a long, hard battle with cancer. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and aunt. She is the last of six sibliings. Jane is survived by her daughters, MaryJane (Darryl) Soule and Paulette Hamel; grandchildren, Samantha (Joshua) Morse, Ashley Alanis, Kailee Soule, Nicholas Truglio, and Justin (Lisa) Soule; seven great-grand-children; many nieces and nephews. Her family and all who knew her will miss her dearly. Memorial Services to be determined, in Florida and New York.



