Jane BROKER
BROKER, Jane 91, beloved widow of Harold, died September 14, 2020. Survivors include three children, Diana Hayn, John (Millie) Hayn, and Stephanie Shute; six grandchildren, Tim Packman, Tom Hayn, Jim (Brenda) Packman, Brian Hayn, Cheryl (Kevin) Cullinan, Jerilyn (Joey) Kelly-Kuenn; two great-grandchildren, Zach Jividen and Lauren Cullinan. Jane was a professional secretary from 1960 - 2013, starting in Akron, NY at Strippit, to the City of Clearwater and retiring from Atlas Hydraulics. Jane was a member of Heritage UMC since June 24, 1979 where she sang in the choir many years, PSI and was Past Matron of the OES in 1969 all of which fulfilled her supportive and giving nature. Services will be September 18, 2020 at Sylvan Abbey, 2853 Sunset Point Rd., Clearwater, FL 33759

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Service
Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park & Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
7277961992
