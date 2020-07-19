Jane Cline

CLINE, Jane McMullen a fourth-generation Floridian, died peacefully at home in Belleair, surrounded by her family, July 13, 2020. "Janie," as she was known to her friends, was born October 26, 1942 in Tampa. Her father, J. Tweed McMullen, opened his Clearwater law firm in the 1940s which expanded and later merged to become Macfarlane Ferguson & McMullen. Her great-great-grandfather built the original log cabin on Coachman Road when he came to Pinellas County from Georgia in 1842. Her mother, Mildred, was like her daughter, as well-known for her sense of style as she was for her culinary skills. Janie graduated in the class of 1960 from Clearwater High School and attended Queens College in Charlotte, NC. While in college, she met the man she would marry and love for the rest of her life, Harry Sykes Cline. Janie was the Davidson College 1962 Sweetheart of Sigma Chi. She designed and created Harry's gold wedding band by hand when she was a counselor at Camp Merrie Woode in Sapphire, NC. They were married on Harry's birthday and would have celebrated their 55th anniversary in August. A woman of warmth and grace, Janie cared deeply about her family and friends. She was generous with her time and her hands were never idle. Her favorite spot was her home and her happiest moments were in her kitchen and the garden she and Harry created together. Janie made smocked dresses for her own and her friends' grandchildren as well as countless needlepoint belts for male friends and family. She loved to knit and could sew anything from clothes to curtains. For her daughter, Tweed's, wedding at Camp Merrie-Woode, Janie sewed all the tablecloths and transformed the camp's dining hall into a beautiful bower with local mountain flowers. Janie was fiercely protective of her family and, though she suffered personal tragedy, did not want to dwell on it. Proud and private, Janie knew illness but did not want attention drawn to herself. After the tragic accidental death of her son, Skip, she was asked how she could go on with her life. Her answer was that one could choose to be unhappy or happy. A firm believer in the power of positive thinking, Janie chose happiness. Janie was a member of The Altar Guild at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, the Board of Trustees of St. Paul's School, the Board of Trustees of Camp Merrie Woode, and the Junior League of Clearwater. She cherished her work for Clearwater's annual Omelette Party event to raise money for The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation. In addition to her son, Skip, Janie was predeceased by her brother, John Tweed McMullen, Jr. She is survived by Harry and their daughter, Tweed Cline Eckhard; son-in-law, Rick Eckhard; grandchildren, Carson, Sykes and Skip; sister-in-law, Connie McMullen; and nephews, John "Jay" Tweed McMullen III (Suzanne), and Robert Blakely McMullen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, The Skip Cline Young Leadership Society at Morton Plant Hospital or the charity of one's choice
. A memorial service will be held at Episcopal Church of the Ascension at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.MossFeasterClearwater.com