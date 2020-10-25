Jane Doyle

DOYLE, Jane Lanning of Seminole, FL passed away October 15, 2020 in the care of Suncoast Hospice at the age of 94. Jane lived a full life as a devoted wife and mother to five children. She had an associates degree in nursing, was a talented stained-glass artist, and dear friend to many. Jane managed Heritage Village Gift Shop for many years where she earned the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award with an accumulation of over 5,000 hours service. Jane was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, Washington "George" D. Doyle Jr.; daughter, Virginia "Ginny" D. Gilbert; and sister, Midge Watson. She is survived by four sons, Dave, Larry, Art, and Dan Doyle; five grandchildren, Kelly and Colleen Gilbert, Brian and Adam and Jordan Doyle; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Virginia Wardwell. Ceremonies will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Suncoast Hospice. Guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net