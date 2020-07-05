Jane ELLIS

1/
ELLIS, Jane Lofley of Zephyrhills, FL, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 72. Jane was born in Lancaster, South Carolina. She grew up in Tampa and attended Chamberlin High School. She owned the Candy Striper Beauty Salon in Dade City until her retirement in 2001. Jane had a life membership of the V.F.W 8154, the Eagles 4399, and Zephyrhills Moose Family Center W.O.T.M. 1682. Moose Family accomplishments include Academy of Friendship, Past Regent, the Collegiate highest degree, the signage of 64 members, leading efforts in fundraising, and involvement with Safe Surfin' ID events. Jane will be remembered for her remarkable presentation of the orientation of the Moose, her genuine love for the Mooseheart children and Moosehaven Seniors. Miss Jane's title will continue to remain alive in our hearts due to her smile, southern hospitality, and demeanor. She is survived by her son, Bryan; sister, Chamara Bowers; and significant other, Buddy Franklin. Jane has requested cremation. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
