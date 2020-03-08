Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
FAGERQUIST, Jane 68, passed away March 5, 2020 at Bay Front Hospital from a bout of flu and pneumonia. She had a Masters Degree in Engineering and a PE License for Florida and several other States. Jane founded her own Company RDI Structural Engineering in S. Pasadena. She came to the States in 1994 from Ukraine. She leaves behind her husband, Bill Fagerquist; sister, Irina Kalininas; daughter, Sveta Sokol; gra- nddaughter, Eliana; nephew, Max Seagal; cousins and friends. Visitation on March 10 at 10 am and Service at 11 am to be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5750 49th St. North - St. Petersburg. (727) 527-1196 Memorial Park FH www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020
