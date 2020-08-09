Jane GRAFF

GRAFF, Jane Cramer (Edwards) 92, of Gulfport, FL, died July 22, 2020. She was born in Upper Darby, PA, to Leo and Florence (Gaul) Edwards. A graduate of West Chester University, in 1949, she married Robert R. Cramer (deceased 1964). She was a longtime resident of Ocean City, NJ, business owner of Warren's Card Shop and the Ocean City Bridge Club, and champion Life Master bridge player. Jane married Hilbert "Bert" Graff in 1978, and moved to Gulfport, FL in 1979. Jane is survived by her sons, Robert Jr. (Judith) and Miles (Mary) Cramer; daughter, LeAnne Haverstick; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Tim), Rebecca (Mike), Kevin and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Hannah, Katy, Steven, and Natalie Joy; her favorite cousin, Walter Gruver of Indian Harbour Beach, FL; and her many friends at Towne Shores in Gulfport, The Fountains in South Pasadena, FL, and Brookdale in Cape May Court House, NJ. Jane loved her family, and her many pet dogs and cats. She was a friend to everyone no matter their background, and set a wonderful example of achievement and tolerance to her loved ones. Private services will be held by the family, with interment in Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA.



