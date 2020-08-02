Jane HIRONS

HIRONS, Jane Burroughs passed away July 27, 2020 in Dunedin, Florida at the age of 68. Jane was born June 12, 1952 in Jacksonville, Florida, the youngest child of Fred and Josephine Hirons. Her family moved to Tampa when Jane was very young. Blind from birth, Jane was a graduate of Bayside School and Plant High School. She was an accomplished musician who played the piano, guitar, banjo and harmonica. Jane often play-ed the guitar and sang at family gatherings. She loved telling silly jokes and listening to music of all genres. Jane was a devout member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Tarpon Springs, Florida. She sang in the choir for many years and also served as a guest pianist on occasion. Jane is survived by her brother, Fred McWhorter Hirons III (Karen); her niece, Virginia Hallett Parisi (Joe) and nephew, Dale Parker Hirons (Betsy) and their children. She is predeceased by her mother, Josephine Burroughs Hirons and her father, Fred McWhorter Hirons Jr. The family wishes to thank Sharon Niemann who so lovingly cared for Jane for numerous years. Additionally, the family thanks Byron and Julie Richards and the staff at Sunset Harbor Assisted Living in Tarpon Springs. Due to COVID concerns, a funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to All Saints Episcopal Church, 1700 Keystone Rd., Tarpon Springs, Florida, 34688.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store