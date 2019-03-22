KACZMAREK, Jane Lillian
92, passed away March 19, 2019. Jane was born in Milwaukee, WI
on January 15, 1927, and relocated to Tampa, FL in 1958 with her husband of 66 years, Leonard, who helped open the Schlitz Brewery. Jane loved her family, her bowling league, hardly missed Sundays with Leonard at the Polish American Club, and traveling with Leonard to many WWII Navy Reunions. She loved to play card games and look at old family photos, telling great stories. Jane is survived by her daughter, Sandra Fuentes (Larry); son, Gary Kaczmarek (Cathy). She was beloved "MaJane" to her grandchildren, Jeffrey Fuentes (Kirby), Steven Fuentes, and
Ann Fuentes, and great-grandchildren, Drew, Elle, Leonard, and Lilah. Graveside Services will be conducted at Trinity Memorial Gardens on March 22, 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Meals on Wheels of Tampa, in her memory.
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Dr.
Trinity, FL 34655
(727) 376-7824
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2019