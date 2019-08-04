Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane LINDSEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LINDSEY, Jane Williams 96 of Largo, FL passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019. She was born to Audrey and Byron Williams, August 6, 1922, in Detroit, Michigan, but considered herself a true Texan. Jane graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel, Dallas Texas in 1940, and Our Lady of Victory College, Fort Worth Texas in 1943. She received her BS and BA degrees from Florida Southern University in 1948, and her Masters of Education from the University of Mississippi in 1965. She spent summers studying at the University of Mexico in Mexico City. Independent and adventurous, Jane, a retired educator had a love of travel. After retiring from the Hillsborough School System, she joined the Peace Corps and was stationed in Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Belize where she made many wonderful friends. She is survived by her daughter, Zuma Lindsey Banks (Rafe); her grandchildren, Rafe Banks (Daniel), Joseph Banks (Angie), Jonathan Banks (Cristian), Emily Banks; and great-granddaughter, Everly Jane Banks. Her greatest joy was her family. Many wonderful moments were spent traveling with her grandchildren, who are forever grateful. A service is being planned at a later date in Hubbard, Texas, where she will be buried alongside her mother and grandmother.

LINDSEY, Jane Williams 96 of Largo, FL passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019. She was born to Audrey and Byron Williams, August 6, 1922, in Detroit, Michigan, but considered herself a true Texan. Jane graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel, Dallas Texas in 1940, and Our Lady of Victory College, Fort Worth Texas in 1943. She received her BS and BA degrees from Florida Southern University in 1948, and her Masters of Education from the University of Mississippi in 1965. She spent summers studying at the University of Mexico in Mexico City. Independent and adventurous, Jane, a retired educator had a love of travel. After retiring from the Hillsborough School System, she joined the Peace Corps and was stationed in Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Belize where she made many wonderful friends. She is survived by her daughter, Zuma Lindsey Banks (Rafe); her grandchildren, Rafe Banks (Daniel), Joseph Banks (Angie), Jonathan Banks (Cristian), Emily Banks; and great-granddaughter, Everly Jane Banks. Her greatest joy was her family. Many wonderful moments were spent traveling with her grandchildren, who are forever grateful. A service is being planned at a later date in Hubbard, Texas, where she will be buried alongside her mother and grandmother. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close