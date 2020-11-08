MULLER, Jane Gibson 97, passed away peacefully at the Buffalo Crossings Healthcare facility August 24, 2020. A resident of The Villages and formerly of Tampa, she was a native Floridian, born in Manatee County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Bessie Gibson; husband, Frank Muller Sr.; sisters, Etta Lanier and Dr. Eulah McWilliams and brothers, Carl McWilliams and James L. McWilliams. She is survived by her daughter, Louise (Dennis) Morgan of Huntersville, NC; stepdaughter, Janice (Bruce) Bartle of Carlisle, PA; and stepson, Frank (Mary) Muller Jr. of El Paso, TX; granddaughters, Leah Scadden, Noelle Salyer, Patricia Bartle, and Deborah Hardick as well as grandsons, David Muller and Aaron Tibbs; her nephews, Ron McWilliams, Bruce McWilliams, and Robert Lanier; nieces, Mary Jane Templemire and Patricia Mohler. She is also survived by five great-granddaughters, four great-grandsons, one great-great-granddaughter and one great-great-grandson; five great-nieces; eight great-nephews; five great-great-nieces, 10 great-great-nephews; four great-great-great-nieces and two great-great-great-nephews. Jane graduated from Tarpon Springs High School in 1941 and the University of Tampa in 1951 with a degree in education. She was the director of Recreation and Director of the Women's Sports Department for the city of Tampa before entering her teaching profession. She ran the Sligh Avenue playground during part of her career. She taught schools in Hillsborough County for 35-years. Most of those years were at Memorial Jr. High School in Tampa. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed motor homing around the U.S. and Canada with her husband, Frank, meeting new friends along the way, and volunteered at Lowry Park Zoo and the Tampa Performing Arts Center. She drove seniors to doctors' appointments and the grocery store, sometimes she just spent time to sit and visit with shut-in seniors. Jane received the RSVP "Volunteer of the Year" award for 1996, an award she cherished. A graveside service will be held at the Orange Hill Cemetery, 4900 E. Chelsea Street, in Tampa Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:30 am. The family suggest donations to the Compassionate Care Hospice or the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches. The family would like to thank the staff at Buffalo Crossings ALF where Jane resided for the last four years and the staff at Buffalo Crossings LTC who took care of her in her last days. Special thanks to Compassionate Care nurses, Anna and Tony, Social Worker Barbara and Pastor Terry who were a comfort not only to Jane but to the family as well.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store