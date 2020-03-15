Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Snook. View Sign Service Information Loyless Funeral Home 19651 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste E-2 Tampa , FL 33647 (813)-280-0040 Send Flowers Obituary

SNOOK, Jane Hill 102, of Land O' Lakes, Florida, graduated on Thursday, March 12, 2020 when God chose to take her to her heavenly home. She was born in Hagerstown, Maryland on January 13, 1918. Jane graduated from Washington County Hospital School of Nursing in 1939 as a Registered Nurse. She worked at Fairchild Aircraft during World War II. Later she owned and operated Valley View Nursing Home in Middletown, Maryland with her husband until 1966. In 1967 they purchased Lake Padgett Village, and upon moving to Florida in 1968, they expanded the Village and operated it until they retired in 1983. During this time, Jane also worked as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa for several years, and later worked at the office of Dr. Joel Mattison, MD. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Lutz and was a founding member and one of the original Directors of Christian Social Services. Jane was a member of the United Methodist Women, and sang in the choir at church for 15 years. She participated in the United Methodist Wonder Walk, a fundraiser for United Methodist Centers from 1991 to 2013 and received many plaques congratulating her for being among the top earners for the charity. On her 90th birthday, she collected almost $9000. Jane enjoyed travelling with her husband and together they visited every state in the US. They also visited every country in Europe, plus China, Japan, Egypt, Russia, Panama, Israel, Australia, New Zealand as well as many islands. Jane was preceded in death by her mother and father, Sarah Kathryn Brown and Earl Eddison Hill; her husband, Norman K Snook; son, Norman K Snook, Jr; son-in-law, Timothy Sebastian; grandson, William A. Warner; great-greatgrandson, Justice Warner; and sisters, Thelma Wheatley and Betty Rudy. Jane is survived by her daughter, Judith Sebastian; daughter-in-law, Esther Snook; brother, Earl Hill; four grandchildren, Norman Snook, III, Kimberly Sebastian-Owens, Calesta Blazo and Nikki Crespo; eight great-grandchildren, Norman Snook, IV, Jarod and Andrew Blazo, Kira and Claire Elyse Crespo, Selina and Garrett Warner and Danielle Goerndt; eight great-great-grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Christopher and Anthony Warner, Kyleigh Kowal, William S. Warner, Jacob Childs and Elliott Wells. Jane was a woman of faith, and an awesome example for all of us. She was kind hearted, humble, smart, pretty, generous, and we are all blessed and thankful to have had her as part of our lives. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Monday, March 16 at Loyless Funeral Home, Land O' Lakes. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, March 18 at First United Methodist Church, Lutz, followed by interment at her final resting place at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Trinity. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Social Services, PO Box 783, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639.

