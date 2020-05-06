Jane Tucker
TUCKER, Jane Elizabeth 80, of Spring Hill, passed away on May 1, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Al Dopking, his wife, Edie and her nieces and nephew, Beth Neal (Clovis), Christie Dopking, and Nathan Dopking. Services will be; visitation at Brewer & Sons Seven Hills Chapel in Spring Hill on Friday 5-7pm and then Funeral Mass Saturday, 11:30 am at St. Andrew's Church in Brooksville. Brewer & Sons Funeral Home brewerfuneral.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
