1/
Jane WILSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILSON, Jane N. 84 of Dunedin, FL, passed away peacefully August 26, 2020 of natural causes. Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Garfield Wilson; and her daughter, Jill Wilson. Garfield was the love of her life and they spent 50 wonderful years together. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, devotion to her family and ability to make the most delicious buttermilk biscuits. She worked at the tax collector's office in Tallahassee, Florida for 22 years and retired afterwards to Mexico Beach, Florida where she enjoyed entertaining family and friends, golf and reading. She is survived by her daughters, Krista Wilson (Ron Komosinski) and Jennifer Burke; granddaughter, Sara Burke Cocker; sisters, Lynda Hawkins, Pat Wright; and brother, Mark Nixon. Funeral services (family only) will be at 11 am at Bowdon Baptist Church, Bowdon, Georgia. Visit her online guestbook at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved