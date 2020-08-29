Jane WILSON

WILSON, Jane N. 84 of Dunedin, FL, passed away peacefully August 26, 2020 of natural causes. Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Garfield Wilson; and her daughter, Jill Wilson. Garfield was the love of her life and they spent 50 wonderful years together. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, devotion to her family and ability to make the most delicious buttermilk biscuits. She worked at the tax collector's office in Tallahassee, Florida for 22 years and retired afterwards to Mexico Beach, Florida where she enjoyed entertaining family and friends, golf and reading. She is survived by her daughters, Krista Wilson (Ron Komosinski) and Jennifer Burke; granddaughter, Sara Burke Cocker; sisters, Lynda Hawkins, Pat Wright; and brother, Mark Nixon. Funeral services (family only) will be at 11 am at Bowdon Baptist Church, Bowdon, Georgia. Visit her online guestbook at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com