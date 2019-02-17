Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janell Berthy Pinder. View Sign

PINDER, Janell Berthy



76, died peacefully with Community Hospice in Jacksonville, FL. Love surrounded her there by her children, Pat Pinder and Penny Pinder Metzkes. She is grandmother to five grandchildren, Patrick Pinder, Garrett Pinder, Paige Pinder, Casey Metzkes and Max Metzkes. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Ronald G Pinder.



She was raised off the country roads of West Virginia and moved to Dunedin, FL as a teenager. She became an x-ray technician and practiced at Dunedin Hospital for several years; then became an administrator at Radiation Therapy for many more years.



Jan enjoyed music, dancing, and was devoted to her family.



A family poem in the spirit of Jan Pinder written by daughter, Penny, and titled:



" Note to Mom"



You are a mother, and a mother like no other.



Always there to listen, to provide encouragement and motherly wisdom.



Your kindness is unwavering and deep, giving to us endless bountiful love to reap.



Your hands eager to reach out and draw us tight, caring for us with all your might.



Tender kisses that linger on and on, showing us compassion and growing us strong.



Eyes which look lovingly into our souls, to bring us warmth and to heal our woos.



It is your turn to feel the embrace, the glory and warmth; to go beyond here to another...For you have been OUR mother, a mother like no other.



For that we are grateful and pleased, Thank you Mom, we love you, rest in peace.



Private family celebration of life planned March 2, 3-6 pm, at her son's and her previous residence in New Port Richey, FL.



