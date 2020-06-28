FLYNN, Jane passed away June 23, 2020. Born Jane Elizabeth Simmons on June 18, 1952 in Elgin, IL to Carol and Richard Simmons. She was raised in Dundee, IL and attended Western Illinois University where she met her husband of 46 years, Jack. They were married and moved to Germany where Jack was stationed. Upon return to the U.S., she graduated from the University of South Florida. She then became a teacher in Hillsborough County School System where she taught for 35 years. She is predeceased by her father, Richard. Survivors include her beloved husband, Jack; mother, Carol Simmons; sister, Jean Simmons; daughter, Kelly (Jb) Roman; son, Bryce (Malorie) Flynn; three adorable grandsons, Mason Flynn, Declan Roman and Rylan Flynn. A Celebration of Life will take place 3-6 pm July 5 at Lake Jovita Club House.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store