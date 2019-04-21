MEARS, Janet A.
80, of Tampa, passed to her Heavenly home with our Lord on April 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Ardell Mears; daughters, Kathy, Krisie, Lori, Amy and Melissa; and several grandchildren. A Nurse for over 30 years, she gave loving care to all. Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2-4 pm, at Hodges Family Funeral Home in Zephyrhills, Florida.
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Zephyrhills
36327 State Road 54
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
(813) 788-6100
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019