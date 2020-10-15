AMON, Janet Grace passed away peacefully September 25, 2020 in the care of Vitas Hospice in Crystal River, FL. Janet was born in 1926 in Harvey, Illinois. She was the daughter of Leroy Edward and Grace Stobbs and the youngest of four children. Janet graduated from Thornton Township High School in 1943. In 1945, she married her beloved husband, Richard "Dick" Amon. Dick joined the Air Force and their first assignment was in Fairbanks, Alaska where they had their first daughter, Susan. In 1952 Dick retired from the Air Force and they returned to Harvey where Sandra and Cynthia were born. The family moved to Florida in 1965. Upon her husband's retirement from State Farm, Janet and Dick returned to Alaska to host RV parks for many years. There were many stories about bears, moose and encounters with deer. They lived in Sebring, FL during the winter and after her husband's passing in 1992, Janet moved to Strawberry Ridge in Valrico, FL. There she served as the founding librarian and was the head librarian for over 29 years. Janet had many interests. She loved to read, play the organ, work puzzles, travel and write. She is survived by her three daughters, Susan (Gary) Potter, Sandra (Stephen deceased) Christie (Wallace Utley), and Cynthia (Bruce) Staley. There are eight grandchildren, Michael (Devon) Potter, Sheri (Jason) Burns, Heather (Jon) Meyers, Jennifer Christie, David (Ashley) Christie, Stephen Garrett Christie, Robert Staley (Heather Cravener) and Bryan Staley (Sarah Hammond); and nine great-grandchildren, Izy, Ani, Eva, Zach, Gavin, Claire, Layla, Max, and Paige. She treasured her nieces and nephews, Marshall (Meg, Kelsey), Tom (Angie), Dick (Gail) and Debbie (Steven).



