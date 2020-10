ARNDT, Janet E. 82, passed away October 6, 2020. She is survived by her son and his spouse, Scott and Betsy; her daughter, Deborah; and her two grandsons, Andrew and Ian. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter. Per her request, a small, family service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to Suncoast Hospice.



