CLARKE, Janet Jones "Judy" 87, of Wesley Chapel, died peacefully at home August 22, 2019. Originally from Garden City, Long Island, NY, Judy lived at the Saddlebrook Resort for over 30 years where she greatly loved her view of the pond next to the seventh green of the Palmer course. Judy is survived by her five children, Betsy Clarke (Marc Wipper-man), Diane Delehanty (Kevin), James (Catherine McGivney), Richard (Nanci) and Robert; six grandchildren, Julia Paglieri, Eric Paglieri (Allyson), Maria, Brian Delehanty (Tori), Patrick Delehanty (Shannon), Nicole Clarke; one great-granddaughter, Riley Delehanty. Services will be private.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019