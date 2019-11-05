Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCrery & Harra Funeral Home 3924 Concord Pike Wilmington , DE 19803 (302)-478-2204 Celebration of Life 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM McCrery & Harra Funeral Home 3924 Concord Pike Wilmington , DE 19803 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 301 N. Bancroft Parkway Wilmington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ESTOCK, Janet Mae age 91, of Tampa, FL, formerly of Sebastian, FL and Wilmington, DE, passed away October 29, 2019 with family by her side. Janet was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Josiah and Thelma (Georgia) Fernald. After graduating from P. S. du Pont High School in Wilmington, DE, Janet worked in the credit office of Sears and Roebuck. She married George J. Estock Sr., former Major League Baseball player, and devoted her entire life to caring for her family. She greatly enjoyed cooking, reading, sewing, knitting, games with friends, playing the piano, and gardening. She was very involved in her children's education, social and sporting activities. She always looked forward to yearly family vacations to the beach in New Jersey and holidays spent with family. She enjoyed volunteering with her husband at the Sebastian County Library where they served as film committee chairmen. Janet was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Delaware and St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Florida. Up until her untimely death, Janet enjoyed the fitness center and many social activities with her friends at her retirement community in Tampa. In addition to her parents and loving husband of 62 years, Janet was predeceased by her brothers, Pennel Fernald, Richard Fernald, and Norman Fernald. She is survived by her four children, George Estock (Bernice) of Tampa, FL, Dr. David Estock (Lois) of Hockessin, DE, Jeffrey Estock (June) of Elkton, MD and Lisa Ruzowicz (Anthony) of Seabrook Island, SC; her nine grandchildren, Sharon Ray (Jeremy), George Ryan Estock, Kaitlin Leiva (Francisco), Jason Estock, Joshua Estock (Kari), Jordan Estock (Kelly), Dustin Estock, Tyler Estock (Angela) and Austin Estock; and eight great-grandchildren, Nathan, Olivia, Emily, Anthony, Sophia, Rowan, Sonny and Zelda. A celebration of Janet's life will be held Thursday, November 7, from 9-10 am at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pk., Wilmington, DE 19803, followed by a funeral service at 11 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 301 N. Ban- croft Pkwy., Wilmington, DE 19805. Interment will be private.

