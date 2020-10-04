1/
Janet FOSTER
FOSTER, Janet L. 62, passed away September 25, 2020 after losing a second battle with cancer. Born in 1957 in Honolulu, HI, the daughter of Dr. Charles L. and Shirley Tyler, she grew up in Normal, IL, where she began her nursing career. Upon graduation as a Registered Nurse, she moved to Atlanta to work in the city hospitals. She moved to St. Petersburg in 1983 and began a 20 year career specializing in cardiac care. Janet found her love of Hospice nursing during a 12 year career with Suncoast Hospice Empath Health. Janet loved her family, friends and Hospice family. She especially loved her church and Via de Cristo family and working in ministry. She took great pride becoming an ordained minister attaining her Bachelor's Degree in Religious Studies. Janet is survived by her husband, John Foster; son, Jonathan Foster; mother, Shirley Tyler; brother, David Tyler (Lyn); and sister, Jeanne Segars (John). The family asks that any donations be made to Suncoast Hospice or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
