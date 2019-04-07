Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Genevieve ZENKERT. View Sign

ZENKERT, Janet Genevieve



89, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019, in St. Petersburg, FL after a long illness. Born January 13, 1930, in Cleveland OH, one of five children of Carl and Katheryn (Gimber) Schray, Janet met and married Carl Zenkert, the love of her life and true partner, in 1949. Together they had a rich and full life, raising three children and embracing spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they were added to the family. Janet was a valued employee at the Sherwin Williams headquarters in Cleveland, and she and Carl were active members of Brooklyn Missionary Church and later of North Dunedin Baptist. After moving to Palm Harbor, FL, they enjoyed a well-earned retirement, travel adventures, and frequent visits with family and friends. Carl passed away in 2001.



Janet was a woman of deep faith and strong character who was devoted to her family and friends and delighted in helping others. She had a wonderful sense of style and humor that she kept to the end. She is survived by her sister, Jean Brown; sister-in-law, Beverly Schray; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray and Kathy Zenkert; children, Cindi Zenkert-Strange (David Strange), Leilani Aucremann (Steve) and Carl Zenkert (Pam); eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



The family is grateful for the loving care provided by daughter, Leilani, granddaughter, Katie Aucremann, and Westminster Suncoast during Mom's illness. Interment will be on April 13 at 10 am, at Sylvan Abbey, Clearwater, FL. A memorial service celebrating Janet's life and legacy will be held on May 11 at 11 am, at Trinity Church, Middleburg Heights, OH.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019

